As Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Stock Price Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $32.83 Million; As Unilever Plc (UL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Position by $5.35 Million

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53M, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.31 million shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 87,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.70 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.07M shares traded or 63.37% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 2,180 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Oppenheimer & invested in 6,569 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,649 shares stake. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 722,108 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ruggie Capital Group Inc invested in 208 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Serv has 781 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Kcm Invest Advsr invested in 5,687 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 100,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. $46.79M worth of stock was sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 68,074 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $75.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 189,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UL or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.