As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Central Securities Lowered Holding by $2.80 Million; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shares Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 703,497 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,331 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 63,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares to 28,340 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) by 29,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.