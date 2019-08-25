As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Value Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.68 Million; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Laffer Investments Cut Stake by $8.40 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 83 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,045 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 billion, down from 66,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 318,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.65 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.27. About 886,610 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa invested in 94,124 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fort Lp holds 0.54% or 19,108 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 22,390 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,329 shares. Inv Advsr, Georgia-based fund reported 3,029 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 10,150 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 28,637 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.13% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Argyle Cap Management reported 1,995 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 16,349 shares. Paloma Prns has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,775 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,660 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 7,527 shares to 136,166 shares, valued at $18.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares to 2,943 shares, valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.81% or 260,330 shares. Navellier & Associates invested in 0.03% or 2,081 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Capital Management Group Limited Liability accumulated 12,089 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.84% or 3.05M shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.13% or 52,760 shares. Btim Corp has invested 1.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.75 million were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Fragasso Gru Incorporated has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tcw Grp owns 1.72 million shares. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Interest Invsts has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesley Taft & Associates Lc holds 1.61% or 191,210 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,313 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.