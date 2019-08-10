As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Price Rose, United Services Automobile Association Has Trimmed Holding; As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 405,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66M shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 80,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 76,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70M, down from 156,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 656,087 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.12% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 985 shares. Commerce Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 224 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. 20,830 are held by Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 56,428 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 335 are held by Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 73,416 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 2.21M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 45,418 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 1.18 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,586 are held by Regions Financial. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 24,116 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.47M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Alethea Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.3% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 55,300 shares to 67,047 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telekomunikasi Indonesia Persero Tbk Pt (NYSE:TLK) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mesirow Mgmt holds 360,390 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 42,400 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 589,822 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 320,494 shares. Investec Asset Limited reported 269,509 shares. Jbf, a Colorado-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 2.75M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Schroder Inv Management Grp owns 0.09% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.81 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation owns 43,830 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 11,311 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).