As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Price Rose, Menta Capital Lowered by $968,800 Its Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding Maintained by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 9,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 11,788 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 28,926 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 16,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 31,387 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 14,434 shares to 25,792 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

