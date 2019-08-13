As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Coatue Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $71.70 Million; Broadwood Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Biotime (BTX) as Shares Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 512,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47M, down from 665,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 117,910 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas accumulated 6,005 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 5,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 57,079 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 154,850 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 94,147 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jefferies Group Lc holds 87,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Scotia Capital accumulated 0% or 33,500 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.01% or 58,300 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru reported 300 shares. First Manhattan reported 94 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 22,784 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 913,339 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $292.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 12,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.