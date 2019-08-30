As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Price Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $4.16 Million Its Position; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.34 Million as Stock Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 29,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 346,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.67M, down from 376,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 238,142 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 21,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 333,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, down from 354,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 5.42M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED) by 18,300 shares to 154,833 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Corp Pa Com (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 77,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Invesco holds 0.08% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% or 19,028 shares. Sns Finance Group Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,056 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.06% stake. Cwm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,825 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 412,819 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.17% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 429,371 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 84,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd invested in 2,710 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 15,122 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Llc holds 0.18% or 661 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 278,444 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 32,541 shares to 66,387 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 10,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.