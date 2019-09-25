As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Value Rose, Proshare Advisors Increased Holding; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $893,456

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 23,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 874,191 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.68 million, down from 897,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 5.81M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Prlm Rtgs; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due to Potential Delay in Receipt of Settlement Proceeds; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB COULD INJECT AROUND 500 BLN WON INTO GM KOREA, PREFERABLY VIA A RIGHTS OFFERING – KDB CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS GM’S U.S. RETAIL SALES IN MARCH WERE UP 14 PCT YEAR OVER YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Aims for Better Margins Than GM on Way to Payouts; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 29/03/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 5,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 43,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 38,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $171.84. About 488,601 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.92 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 17,260 shares to 60,597 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

