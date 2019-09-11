As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Value Rose, Dodge & Cox Has Cut Holding by $454,020; Shah Capital Management Lowered Stake in Avon Products (AVP) as Market Valuation Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 3,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 49,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 52,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165.34. About 1.10 million shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 9.24 million shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl invested 0.35% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Aqr Capital Llc accumulated 0% or 690,955 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 600,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 24,641 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 522,889 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 83,148 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp holds 147,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 679,992 are held by Hsbc Pcl. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.02 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 90,623 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1.49 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.55 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Tru reported 633,600 shares. 1.39 million are owned by Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $9.12M for 55.56 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 4.73 million shares to 14.43M shares, valued at $846.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 401,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $331.51 million for 22.71 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 4,007 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 748,079 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.36% stake. Freestone Capital Limited Liability holds 1,551 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 199 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.85M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. 3,370 are owned by Mufg Americas. Indexiq Advisors Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 2.12M are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 10,477 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability owns 10 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Com reported 1.01M shares stake. Poplar Forest Limited has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. The insider BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79 million.