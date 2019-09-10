As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Central Securities Cut Its Stake by $2.80 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.16 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 17,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 109,852 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 92,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 2.19 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.44. About 830,442 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,032 shares to 1,320 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,036 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited holds 15,783 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 5,618 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,402 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has 1.12 million shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 258,850 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has invested 4.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Axa has invested 0.45% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jacobs & Ca holds 0.1% or 8,966 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn Inc invested in 186,813 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Murphy Cap Management invested in 21,242 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt holds 34,514 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has 91,840 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions Introduces New Mission Critical Security Solutions – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 34,596 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 292,762 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 2.26 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 21 were accumulated by Optimum Advsrs. 52 were reported by Advisory Alpha Llc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 36,849 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Lc has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 55 shares. First Foundation reported 6,386 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 21,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Destination Wealth invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 47,223 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 819,450 shares. Stifel has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has 215,924 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp reported 9,695 shares stake.