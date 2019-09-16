As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Valuation Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Cut by $678,110 Its Position; Chartist Has Increased Its Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position by $21.13 Billion as Market Valuation Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01M, down from 94,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 1.09M shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) by 199,270 shares to 206,776 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr by 24,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. also sold $961.58 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, September 5.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions Opens Innovation Center at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola +2.6% as Q1 revenues, backlog jump – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.14 million for 22.95 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

