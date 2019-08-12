As Motorola Solutions Com New (MSI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pggm Investments Cut Its Holding by $8.40 Million; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Decreased Holding in Intl. Business Machines (IBM) by $8.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (MSI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 278,752 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.14 million, down from 338,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 703,497 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines (IBM) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag analyzed 62,048 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 474,515 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.95M, down from 536,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Intl. Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24 million shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 1.18 million shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $123.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com (NYSE:SHO) by 495,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst: IBM sets the stage for Red Hat contribution on call – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock Stronger as Red Hat Adds Fuel for Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.