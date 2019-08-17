As Motorola (MSI) Share Price Rose, Eastern Bank Upped Its Stake by $11.33 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Caci Intl (CACI) Holding by $447,720 as Shares Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 41,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 43,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $208.36. About 209,574 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Motorola (MSI) by 694.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 80,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 92,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 11,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Motorola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.32. About 738,757 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 16,882 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 14,221 shares stake. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 64 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 3,657 shares. Nicholas Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,008 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc reported 24,189 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 32,022 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.83% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 34,914 shares. Chatham accumulated 11,542 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 10,362 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 19,885 shares to 26,525 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 7,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 5,185 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 8,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,091 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 3,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 7,797 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 346,616 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.13% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55 shares. Ent Fincl Ser has 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 2,953 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc invested in 0% or 335 shares. Diversified holds 0.09% or 13,334 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 619,423 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 23,274 shares to 64,319 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,672 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.