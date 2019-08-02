As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stock Value Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Upped Its Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 55,667 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 48,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 29.12M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 47,754 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,927 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Teton Advsr Inc owns 0.04% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 24,000 shares. 309,080 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 51 shares. Victory Capital invested in 0% or 97,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0% or 20,600 shares. Moreover, Heartland has 0.28% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 200,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Management reported 499,101 shares. 507,311 were accumulated by Sg Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 11,407 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 23,100 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 11,400 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 2.77 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Newcl by 15,706 shares to 778,830 shares, valued at $228.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar B Shares by 78,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Myers Inds Inc (NYSE:MYE).