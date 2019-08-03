As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stock Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Raised Position; Glenview Capital Management Lifted Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $188.46 Million; Market Value Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 68,408 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 195.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 3.24 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.27 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 35,559 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 7,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 309,080 shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Morgan Stanley reported 8,238 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 481,251 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 16,479 shares. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,326 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 1.21 million shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,041 shares. Fine Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 3.84% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. 1.91 million are held by Wellington Group Inc Llp. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares to 14.55 million shares, valued at $382.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).