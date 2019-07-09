As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Raised Position; Avx New (AVX) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Its Holding

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 61,235 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 108,028 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX)

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Releases the First Multilayer Varistor Transient Voltage Suppressors Rated for 175°C Operation – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AVX Releases the First Wire-to-Board RF Coaxial IDC Connectors for Industrial & Automotive Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184,340 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 15,958 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 30,953 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 243,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 0.1% or 87,742 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 71,466 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 85,157 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 10,600 shares. 400 are owned by First Manhattan. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 15,245 shares. 443,170 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd. Phocas Corporation invested in 1.03% or 591,416 shares.

