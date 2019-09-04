As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Shares Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Increased Holding; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Value Rose While Sun Life Financial Lifted by $951,876 Its Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 2604.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 79,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 82,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 5.18M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 75,576 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 14,596 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has 915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Oh accumulated 294,025 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Wesbanco Natl Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 299,887 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 7.66 million shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 518,990 shares stake. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Communication has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Stanley holds 0.32% or 103,607 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Gp has invested 0.07% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Security Natl Tru owns 16,941 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 168,694 shares to 467,353 shares, valued at $132.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,452 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach Llc In holds 261,125 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 18,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 45 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,555 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 862,285 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 121,157 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Northern reported 235,153 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 14,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cna Finance Corp has 0.07% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Private Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.61 million shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. 30,500 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 1,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 46,212 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 499,101 are held by Kennedy Capital Mngmt.

