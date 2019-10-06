As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Share Value Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lifted Stake; Exxon Mobile (XOM) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Has Decreased Position by $45.98 Million as Shares Declined

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 74.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 90,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 211,574 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 121,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 60,324 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 18,974 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45B, down from 19,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup by 182,664 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $77.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 328,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Zedge Inc..

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Cap Ltd Co stated it has 38,401 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 30,558 shares. 1,373 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Noesis Mangement accumulated 0% or 11,987 shares. Orrstown has 16,048 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1,108 shares. Roosevelt Group Inc reported 15,096 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2.62M shares. Old Republic Int Corporation has invested 2.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nottingham accumulated 4,112 shares. Sit Invest Associate holds 12,650 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na invested in 1.44% or 163,506 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.91 million shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp Inc has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 80,943 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). D E Shaw Co owns 40,821 shares. Foundry Prtn reported 329,405 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 23,800 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 115,044 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 190,845 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 918,791 shares. Art Limited Com holds 9,778 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 1,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Com owns 237,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 350,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

