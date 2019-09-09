As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Market Valuation Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Stake by $8.67 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.16 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 62,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 47,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 4.59M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.03M market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 79,196 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 36,570 shares to 137,682 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,244 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd holds 17,526 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 36,434 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Somerset Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aperio Gp Limited Co has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.05M are held by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 26,971 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,065 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe has 4,172 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 3.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bancshares Of The West holds 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 56,903 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 60,095 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Montana-based Davidson Advsrs has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Delaware-based Riverhead Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.