As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Market Valuation Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding; Kidder Stephen W Lifted Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $1.31 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 65,472 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 105.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 13,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 148,039 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 71,924 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 239,713 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.05% or 3,707 shares in its portfolio. 27,426 are owned by Meridian Mngmt. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP has 3.22 million shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited stated it has 181,412 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 158,403 shares. Glynn Cap Management Lc has invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Murphy Cap Management reported 3,424 shares. Finemark Bancshares & Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Iberiabank reported 17,275 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3,875 shares to 39,437 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,191 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

