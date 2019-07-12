As Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Valuation Rose, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Increased Stake; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $616,458 as Market Valuation Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $364.68. About 2.79M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (MPAA) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 26,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,101 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 473,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 74,652 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks You May Want to Take Profits In Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank Na holds 11,403 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 705 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP invested in 11,486 shares. Capital Ltd Ca reported 9,018 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Finance Advisory Gp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.53% or 14,543 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 1,572 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.36M shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,995 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.33 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Co owns 838 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept invested in 3,020 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Rdl holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,146 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,607 shares to 77,630 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,778 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,540 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 27,817 shares to 85,710 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 42,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,897 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).