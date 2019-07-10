As Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Cooke & Bieler LP Lowered Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holding by $11.02 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 486.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 552,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 665,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 113,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 11,309 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 67,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,970 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.43 million, down from 308,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 49,870 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 154,145 shares. 7,594 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 7,370 shares. Private Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.59% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 1.61 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 23,558 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 8,238 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,618 shares stake. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.06% or 32,316 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% or 18,863 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 16,599 shares. Perritt Mgmt accumulated 143,725 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com holds 0% or 6,041 shares.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix Takes Its 2 Biggest Steps Yet Into Hollywood – Motley Fool” on January 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Appointment of New Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MPAA Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,883 shares, and cut its stake in Peak Resorts Inc.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,540 activity.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo +5% after strong results – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Oakmark’s Bill Nygren and Win Murray Taking GuruFocus Reader Questions – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 19,045 shares to 605,652 shares, valued at $52.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).