As Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Stock Rose, Tieton Capital Management Has Upped by $487,890 Its Holding; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Price Declined, Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 43,298 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 839,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.50 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.54 million, up from 12.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 3.79M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Notice From NASDAQ Due to Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Appointment of New Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America to Launch Additional Braking-Related Products at Upcoming Trade Show – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Motorcar Parts of America Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Increased Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2018.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,540 activity.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 228,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Street owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 531,104 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,041 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 523 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 2.77 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank reported 18,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 16,599 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 8,238 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Swiss State Bank reported 34,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,990 were reported by Sei. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $75,120 activity.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 584,906 shares to 27.03M shares, valued at $431.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 641,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,934 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apache, Halliburton and Micron – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KOC Awards Halliburton Integrated Offshore Services Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.