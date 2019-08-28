As Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Value Declined, Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered Position by $693,900; As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Market Value Rose, Holder Pinnacle Advisory Group Trimmed Stake by $656,288

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 4.13 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 885,190 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 212,199 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp owns 514,327 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Inc owns 75,977 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 894,939 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 236,458 shares. Asset One Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sun Life Fincl reported 602 shares stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1.58 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 619,000 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 2.57 million were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Alliancebernstein LP reported 4.40M shares. Proshare Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moors And Cabot stated it has 76,074 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

