As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Valuation Declined, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Holding; Innospec (IOSP) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 330,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 262,967 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 593,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 1.36M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 39,639 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.73M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fb Financial Corp by 3,400 shares to 3,405 shares, valued at $108.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Frontier holds 0.1% or 60,980 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 358,140 shares or 0.79% of the stock. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa reported 122,627 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,662 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny accumulated 0.05% or 92,327 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 47,590 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 828,529 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 21,372 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 197,280 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership owns 654,425 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 47,964 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,495 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 3,200 shares.

