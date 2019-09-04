As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Westport Asset Management Trimmed Its Rogers (ROG) Position as Share Value Declined

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 268,337 shares traded or 51.55% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 23,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 21,372 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 44,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 4.01 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N.. $249,692 worth of stock was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,158 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 814,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com”, Streetinsider.com published: “Mosaic (MOS) PT Lowered to $25 at Cowen; Shares Undervalued – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited reported 30,843 shares. 265,501 were accumulated by River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,620 shares. D E Shaw & Co owns 195,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 2.57 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 258 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 31,603 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 9,175 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Capital Fund Sa accumulated 120,424 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 21,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 1.15M shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company holds 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 133,263 shares. Estabrook Capital owns 77,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited invested in 12,625 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 400 are owned by Sandy Spring National Bank. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 2,501 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 522,697 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eam Investors Ltd Co reported 0.38% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 28,445 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 543 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 323,008 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 29,763 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,460 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 206,358 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com owns 48,179 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 8,900 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43M for 24.17 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.