As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stock Value Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Trimmed Its Stake; Lpl Financial Has Lowered Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $420,449

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 55,063 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 66,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 9.89 million shares traded or 86.99% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 7,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 3,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 11,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 1.33 million shares traded or 88.72% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 114,581 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Stifel Fin Corporation invested in 0% or 51,145 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 11,069 shares stake. 29,370 were reported by Fagan. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 13,025 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 2,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackenzie Financial owns 9,255 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,364 shares to 51,752 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 10,996 shares to 64,241 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 46,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I.

