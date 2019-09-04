As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Shares Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Its Stake by $311,121; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 993,225 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 55,063 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 66,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 322,939 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Mngmt invested in 1.52% or 252,353 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,283 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.51M shares. One Management Ltd Co holds 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 37,199 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterling Investment Mgmt Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 4,515 shares. Advsrs Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% or 183,388 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corp, California-based fund reported 476,516 shares. 235,259 were reported by Badgley Phelps & Bell. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 19,650 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh owns 35,422 shares. Spc Financial Inc reported 6,865 shares stake. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 3.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.93% or 23.17 million shares. Martin And Communication Tn holds 24,134 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mosaic (MOS) PT Lowered to $25 at Cowen; Shares Undervalued – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 7,270 shares to 14,126 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 21,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 67,246 shares. Tompkins has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 149,529 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Com. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 876,284 shares stake. Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 324,566 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 3.85M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.55 million shares stake. Secor Cap Advsrs LP holds 25,898 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. S&Co stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock or 2,089 shares. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.