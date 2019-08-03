As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Share Price Declined, Centre Asset Management Lowered by $687,420 Its Holding; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $8.67 Million as Share Price Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 32,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 454,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.88 million, up from 421,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares to 269,740 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 24,475 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 245 shares. British Columbia holds 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 100,526 shares. 27,897 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr. S&T Bancorp Pa holds 122,627 shares. Boston Prtn owns 17.25 million shares. Sit Assoc Inc reported 11,125 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Centre Asset Management Limited invested in 1.76% or 248,630 shares. 1.20 million are owned by S&Co Inc. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 11 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). American Intll Gru holds 0.02% or 145,978 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.02% or 166,774 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 125,064 shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.73M for 20.33 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was bought by Freeland Clint.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 45,151 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Century Cos Incorporated stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burt Wealth invested in 19,908 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc stated it has 5,318 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealth Architects Lc has 0.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,262 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,552 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York accumulated 180,442 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp accumulated 0.21% or 427,291 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 14,673 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 494,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.68% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,511 shares. Kdi Ptnrs Llc has invested 5.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New Jersey-based Hallmark has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 7,175 shares to 156,955 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.