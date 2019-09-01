As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Centre Asset Management Has Cut by $687,420 Its Position; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Its Stake by $44.67 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17M, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 4.49M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested in 231,972 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Barometer Capital invested in 749,750 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.21% or 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 74,522 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 196,468 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Richmond Hill Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 20.08% stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.45% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Menta Capital Limited Liability stated it has 35,000 shares. Chemical Bank owns 55,727 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.3% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bessemer Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gru Ltd Co holds 8.17M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has 0.14% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Shelton Management holds 0.07% or 513 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 429,922 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 55,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co owns 152,928 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 24.85 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 77 were reported by Howe Rusling. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 47,228 shares stake. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Signalpoint Asset Ltd stated it has 15,893 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Incorporated stated it has 13,705 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 1.69M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 149,529 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,740 shares to 106,530 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.