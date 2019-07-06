As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Valuation Declined, United Asset Strategies Has Raised by $425,871 Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $695,622

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 15,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,391 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 103,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 31,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.06M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Baltimore holds 1.11% or 33,188 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mgmt holds 125,055 shares. Gideon invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.98% or 74,401 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd accumulated 10,268 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,846 shares. Boyar Asset Inc holds 35,694 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 1.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 9,082 shares. Virginia-based Of Virginia Va has invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The United Kingdom-based Royal National Bank Of Scotland Plc has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.22% or 1.63 million shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 27,526 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 160,723 were accumulated by Sit Associate Inc.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,461 shares to 26,653 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 9,793 shares to 10,713 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,583 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 24,578 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 100,526 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 262,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 6,810 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Westover Capital Ltd invested 0.44% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 2,088 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 10,620 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Group owns 41.04 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company accumulated 159 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 68,662 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.59% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 75,977 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citigroup Cuts Mosaic To Neutral, Says Phosphate Supply Outstrips Demand – Benzinga” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Horseman Capitalâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Mosaic Company: Waiting For A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.