As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Valuation Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lifted Stake; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Its Stake by $12.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 148,841 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 130,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 98,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 287,061 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.42M, down from 385,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.31 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.05% or 11,239 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,999 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.25% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 368,837 shares. 43 were reported by M&R Capital Mngmt Inc. Capwealth Advsr Ltd reported 1.05% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 4.15 million shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.35% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.08% or 6,455 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 178,694 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 0.51% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Axa has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 64,202 shares. 9 are held by Trustmark Bankshares Department. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 199,282 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 46,712 shares to 77,709 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 75,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. The insider MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought 2,360 shares worth $49,902. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 0.51% or 302,710 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Company holds 0% or 10 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Company invested in 90,900 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 7.17 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank & has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 259 shares. Moreover, Rampart Invest Management Com Lc has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8,608 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.01% or 31,122 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Us Bancshares De holds 25,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jnba Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). State Street Corp owns 19.58 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Blackrock reported 24.14 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.