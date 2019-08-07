As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Community Bank

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 22.39 million shares traded or 322.06% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has invested 2.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 2% or 2.55M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.13M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 2.91% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Baltimore owns 65,764 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Check Management Ca invested in 0.12% or 11,986 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Com has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reik And Limited Liability Corp has 5,851 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Opus Mgmt owns 13,500 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt holds 8.8% or 33,369 shares. Burns J W And Com Ny holds 105,328 shares. Grace & White Ny holds 0.12% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 139,368 shares. 72,414 are held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co. Rodgers Brothers reported 9,833 shares stake.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Smallcap Etf (SCZ) by 15,000 shares to 25 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Com, Washington-based fund reported 2,205 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.55M shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 304,115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 435 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Intll Grp Incorporated accumulated 145,978 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co has 0.43% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 290,167 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 876,284 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oakworth accumulated 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 38,701 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 690,432 shares. Parametric Associate Limited holds 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1.58 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Auxier Asset Management holds 0.29% or 52,356 shares in its portfolio.