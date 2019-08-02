As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Value Declined, Holder Blackrock Cut Its Position by $26.44 Million; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Position in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $1.97 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 979,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 24.85 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678.65 million, down from 25.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 646,468 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 6.34M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $795.71 million for 26.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.74M for 20.17 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock or 4,250 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.