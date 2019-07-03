As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Price Declined, United Asset Strategies Boosted Its Position by $425,871; Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Position as Market Value Declined

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,094 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 68,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 10.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 15,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,391 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 103,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.80M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 8,316 shares to 453,821 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.78 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B stated it has 2.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northstar Group stated it has 32,032 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability has invested 1.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boltwood Mngmt invested in 20,732 shares. Park Oh invested in 856,096 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 87,290 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Telos Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company holds 10,056 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.76% stake. 198,198 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc. Intact invested in 255,900 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 60,700 shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 24.97 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.44M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Van Eck Associate reported 812,996 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). John G Ullman And Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 56,400 shares. North Star Mngmt stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 173,445 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 18,118 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 11,800 are owned by Wellington Shields And Limited Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 29,600 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 9,108 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 236,458 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 55,450 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.08% stake.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 21,966 shares to 34,273 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022.