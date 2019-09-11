As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Price Declined, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Its Stake by $335,205; Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position by $333,000; Market Value Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 6.81 million shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.36. About 167,221 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,769 shares to 373,362 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,145 are held by Stifel. S&Co Inc holds 3.63% or 1.20M shares. 13,705 are held by Contravisory Investment Management. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 1.44M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.1% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 209 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.14% or 151,260 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 0.14% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Captrust Fin Advisors holds 456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,780 shares. Moors Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,074 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest Rech has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 13,025 shares stake.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $102.87 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 5,839 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company owns 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maverick has invested 0.14% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Aviance Prns accumulated 3,000 shares. London Of Virginia owns 261,864 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 1,103 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 388,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Hl Lc has invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 6,342 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 52,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,366 shares. 210 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Prelude Management Lc invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

