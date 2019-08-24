As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Wexford Capital LP Raised Position; Devon Energy (DVN) Position Maintained by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 302,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 654,425 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 351,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26 million shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt reported 513 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 52,356 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 49,245 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 103,498 shares. Legal & General Plc owns 2.38 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 125,064 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 0.01% stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 300 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 185,740 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 63 shares. 56,400 are owned by John G Ullman And Assoc. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 9,108 shares. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 88,404 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 130,879 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $119.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,385 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust & Fincl N A owns 33,100 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.62% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 150,000 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 122,724 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Whittier holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 692 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,600 shares. Exane Derivatives has 74,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,569 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Davidson Advsrs accumulated 154,680 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 324,700 shares. Creative Planning holds 48,594 shares. Agf Investments reported 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Stonebridge Mngmt reported 0.55% stake. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 6,475 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

