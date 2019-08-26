As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Boosted Its Stake; As Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Market Value Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 373,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 792,697 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, up from 419,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 5.15M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 220,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91M, down from 232,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $148.68. About 100,019 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 478,342 shares to 19,425 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 19,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,149 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. BEEBE CHERYL K had bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21.