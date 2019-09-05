As Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Stock Price Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 2.86M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3,327 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was made by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 197,280 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 907 shares. S&Co accumulated 1.20 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 23,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 47,456 shares stake. Etrade Limited Liability holds 11,069 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.2% or 121,100 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dorsey Wright Assoc invested in 63,840 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.04% stake. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 77 shares. 16,421 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares to 153,347 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.61M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial Corporation reported 6,497 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). D E Shaw Company has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 7.91 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 12,000 shares. Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Trust has 7,305 shares. 17,310 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors. 112,751 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Birinyi holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,000 shares. Argent holds 53,431 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. One Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 41,616 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tennessee-based Highland Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

