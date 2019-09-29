As Mosaic Co (MOS) Stock Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) by $3.17 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 14,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 1.49 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 99,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 387,023 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69M, up from 287,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.16 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. $249,692 worth of stock was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N.. On Friday, May 10 the insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 583,977 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Willis Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 302,710 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lpl Limited Co holds 0% or 16,096 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Ny stated it has 8,400 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com invested in 8,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,668 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Clal Insurance Limited reported 2.19M shares stake. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hap Trading Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 195,522 shares. Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 1.72% or 244,430 shares in its portfolio.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,491 shares to 524,036 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO) by 431,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,996 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 44,017 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 88,746 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 19 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 353,993 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.3% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 13,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc reported 8,351 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 77,260 shares in its portfolio. Washington has invested 0.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Patten Grp Inc Inc invested in 3,352 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 594 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 15,115 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Freestone Capital Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Proshare Ltd has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.25M shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $52.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 364,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

