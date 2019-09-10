As Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Declined, Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered by $518,232 Its Position

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 960,548 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,428 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 9,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 808,049 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Company Of Vermont accumulated 0.1% or 13,808 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.23% or 8,909 shares. Greenleaf invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 235 shares. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 0.05% or 59,701 shares. 21,904 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa. Cibc World Incorporated holds 477,896 shares. Conning holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 308,395 shares. Moneta Group Inc Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.52% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd invested in 0.61% or 128,979 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc owns 0.64% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,234 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 170,205 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 89,311 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 11,702 shares to 139,236 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.11B for 13.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 758,351 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 102,182 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.07% or 513 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 469,841 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% or 508,102 shares in its portfolio. Lpl owns 16,421 shares. 1.76 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 29,600 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 1,022 shares stake. 157,862 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 619,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Com reported 121,100 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 59,976 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 56,475 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,000 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).