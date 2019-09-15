As Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted Holding by $2.49 Million; Sit Investment Associates Cut Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $643,700

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 99,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 387,023 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, up from 287,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.69M shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 13,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. On Friday, May 10 the insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Department reported 410 shares stake. Qs Investors Lc invested in 7,595 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,736 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 422,762 shares. First Personal invested in 25 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 18,204 shares. Raymond James reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 66,522 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 8,202 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 1.30 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking owns 335,276 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 31,122 shares. 45,966 were reported by M&T Bancshares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 27,681 shares stake.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,493 shares to 181,753 shares, valued at $35.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Grp (NYSE:PFG) by 5,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,327 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (NYSE:STWD).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 232,534 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $27.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp Fd (EMO) by 434,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,565 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Commerce has 72,342 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Services Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,454 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.35% or 49,682 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Staley Capital Advisers invested in 0.08% or 6,553 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 42,871 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 40,016 shares. 20,398 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 867 shares. Clark Management Gp Inc accumulated 2,615 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.34% or 4.58M shares. Northstar Invest Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 28,475 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.19% or 6,682 shares in its portfolio. 57 were accumulated by Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77M for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.