As Mosaic Co. (MOS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Position by $612,225; Gagnon Securities Maintains Position in Air Lease (AL)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.82 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 662,881 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 690,432 shares. Cap Guardian owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 68,000 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division owns 6,810 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.06% or 7.49 million shares in its portfolio. 67,624 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The New York-based Oppenheimer And Communications has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 29,348 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Centurylink Inv Mngmt accumulated 38,872 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5,778 shares to 32,079 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $113.51M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.