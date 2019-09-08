As Morningstar (MORN) Valuation Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut by $13.71 Million Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $3.51 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 109,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.99 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.83. About 51,897 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 22/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Above 200D-MA; 15/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Mogarabi Says WPP CEO Should Come From Within (Video); 26/04/2018 – WESFARMERS LTD WES.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$37.50 FROM A$37.00; RATING REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $11B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY ACTIVE FUNDS IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – ORICA LTD ORI.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$16.5 FROM A$15.0; RATING REDUCE; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across; 09/04/2018 – MORTGAGE CHOICE LTD MOC.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.10 FROM A$2.50; RATING ACCUMULATE; 03/04/2018 – Morningstar Credit Ratings Mall Monitor Finds 2012 Mall-Backed Loans Are Thriving but May Face lncoming Maturity Headwinds; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beck Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt stated it has 266,015 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Capital Limited Liability stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Fincl Group invested in 0% or 58,667 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 96.18 million shares or 2.8% of the stock. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 6.62% or 56,750 shares. 17,984 were accumulated by Orrstown Fin Serv. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 89,413 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,288 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,378 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 0.9% or 4.48 million shares. Pitcairn holds 1.08% or 84,130 shares. 478,511 were reported by Bokf Na. Horan Cap Mngmt invested in 278,833 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Morningstar Reports US Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for July 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morningstar – DBRS, The Latest Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.