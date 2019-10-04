As Morningstar (MORN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Copeland Capital Management Lowered Stake; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 16,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 144,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85M, down from 160,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.3. About 73,440 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 10/05/2018 – AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD AGI.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A 1.70 FROM A$2.30; 15/05/2018 – The median tenure of an active equity manager is eight years, according to Fundstrat, citing figures gathered from Morningstar; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Net $41.9M; 09/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 24/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD BKL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$124.00 FROM A$121.00; RATING HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Fund Fee Study Finds Investors Saved More Than $400 Billion in 2017; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.60 FROM A$7.00; RATING HOLD; 09/04/2018 – MACQUARIE GROUP LTD MQG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$118 FROM A$110; RATING ACCUMULATE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 514,317 shares traded or 35.93% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 78,363 shares to 463,606 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 99,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 4,954 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 28,348 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 16,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,136 are held by Victory Management. Axa accumulated 11,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 681,154 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Signaturefd Limited holds 276 shares. 287,905 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 3,685 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 2,120 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Moreover, Black Creek Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 11,400 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 38,300 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. On Monday, June 17 Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 670 shares. Thaxton Kirk W had bought 165 shares worth $9,365. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. $13,438 worth of stock was bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.01% or 77,407 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 1,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Strs Ohio holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 17,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,274 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 431,966 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 716 shares in its portfolio. 20,030 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated. Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 0.04% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Principal Financial Group Incorporated owns 599,514 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 3,022 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 40,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.