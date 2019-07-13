As Morningstar (MORN) Shares Rose, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Position by $6.05 Million; Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $23.44 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 442,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 804,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.23 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 48,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.61M, down from 386,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.3. About 70,635 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 12/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS COMPANY OWNER, PREVIOUS CHAIRMAN AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE ARRESTED BY POLICE DUE TO SUSPECTED VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Rev $243.5M; 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $10.5B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY PASSIVE FUNDS, MARCH; 10/05/2018 – Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (FFTY) Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Achieves Morningstar 4-Star Rating; 19/04/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.40 FROM A$3.60; RATING ACCUMULATE; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Morningstar Japan 4765.T -2017/18 group results; 22/05/2018 – TECHNOLOGYONE LTD TNE.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$5.70 FROM A$5.95; RATING ACCUMULATE; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across; 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares to 840,575 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 639,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd owns 144,303 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 22,693 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 24,804 shares. Perritt owns 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,550 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 98,762 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd stated it has 167,200 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Management Incorporated owns 8,097 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co holds 4,280 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 11,732 were reported by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communications. Edmp Inc reported 2.72% stake. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.51% or 825,514 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0.25% or 101,873 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.26 million shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

