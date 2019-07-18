As Morningstar (MORN) Share Price Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Increased Stake; Country Trust Bank Increases Holding in Nvidia Common (NVDA)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Common (NVDA) by 41791.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 134,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,311 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.30 million, up from 323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.46. About 3.74 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $155.01. About 5,948 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $11B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY ACTIVE FUNDS IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – INCITEC PIVOT LTD IPL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$2.65; RATING REDUCE; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR TO RESUME TRADING IN SHENZHEN MARCH 20; 15/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Mogarabi Says WPP CEO Should Come From Within (Video); 18/05/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.10 FROM A$8.48; RATING ACCUMULATE; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 22/05/2018 – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD SVW.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$12.50 FROM A$12.00; RATING REDUCE; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD TME.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$4.6 FROM NZ$4.27; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 21/05/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Global Asset Flows Report Finds Rising Markets Spurred Record Demand for Funds in 2017

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $10.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,366 were reported by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated owns 195 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 183 shares. Champlain Inv accumulated 289,765 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 45,544 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 1.55 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,458 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 74,686 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com accumulated 0.01% or 25,906 shares. Citadel has 29,609 shares. 23,293 were accumulated by Yhb Invest Advsr. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,100 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

