As Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Holding; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $2.97 Million as Market Value Declined

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 215.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 22,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 464,991 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 7.05 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Avg Tangible Common Equity 17.2%; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Sharenet: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 pct in 2017; 09/04/2018 – Brazos to Sell Permian Units to Morgan Stanley for $1.75 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 27/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Resecuritization Pass-Through 2018-SC1; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Einhorn Bet Against Insurer No Worry for Munis: Morgan Stanley

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 8.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 123,677 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $45.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.19% or 969,800 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 527,692 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.17% or 797,270 shares in its portfolio. 4,284 were reported by Bartlett & Limited. Fil Ltd owns 5.49M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 7.74M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 40,700 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 12,549 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Llc Oh has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). American Economic Planning Inc Adv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clarivest Asset Limited Company invested in 0% or 21 shares. 1.69 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Sageworth Co holds 0% or 600 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and why Disney streaming could outpace Netflix within 5 years – Orlando Business Journal” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse Delivers Again – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 40,923 shares to 76,332 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 69,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,137 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity. $992,439 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was bought by ZARLEY JAMES R.