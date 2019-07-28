As Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stock Rose, Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Stake; Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed Its Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Position by $364,738; Stock Price Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – Shelborne Development Restructures for Growth, Adding Shannon Morgan as Chief Development Officer; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ALL NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD WERE ELECTED FOR A TERM THAT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – MORGAN SINDALL INVESTMENTS, FOLLOWING COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT PROCESS, AGREED TERMS WITH HERTFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CONFIRMS THAT JOHN BRIDGEMAN HAS AGREED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT FOR SHARE SALE AND PUT & CALL OPTION; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 12/04/2018 – Cricket-Longer format losing significance among youngsters – Morgan; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 146.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.