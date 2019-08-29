As Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stock Price Declined, Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased by $2.10 Million Its Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $362,700 as Shares Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 438,930 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 4.48 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 6.45 to A$10.30/Share by Morgan Stanley; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 130 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued By Morgan Stanley 2006-HE1; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.47 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

